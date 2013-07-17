JOHN OLIVER: The Senate's 'Nuclear Option' Dust-Up Is The 'World's Most Boring Jerry Bruckheimer Movie'

The Senate avoided some of the significant rules changes known as the “nuclear option” on Tuesday — something that “Daily Show” host John Oliver said was just a little overhyped.



Oliver cowered in fear over the supposed “nuclear option.” That was until he learned that, practically, it would just have been a rules change that would allow Cabinet nominees to be voted on in a simple majority-vote setting — or, as he put it, a “simple change in parliamentary procedure.”

“This is the world’s worst Jerry Bruckheimer movie,” Oliver quipped.

And Oliver could barely stand to play a short clip of one of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s speeches to Congress, including a long analogy involving baseball.

“It’s the world’s most boring man, in the world’s most boring place, discussing the world’s most boring sport. It’s like an Ambien stuffed inside a Lunesta covered by a bottle of NyQuil. It’s a snore-ducken, if you will,” Oliver said.

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

