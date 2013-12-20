The Daily Show Honored John Oliver In His Last Show Last Night And It Was Awesome

Last night’s Daily Show was the last for long-time “Senior British Correspondent” John Oliver after more than seven years with the show.

Oliver will be hosting a similar show on HBO starting in 2014.

Stewart began last night’s episode by mocking the phone-hacking scandal unfolding in England before turning to Oliver to perform a “bit.” Quickly, Stewart switched the subject to honouring Oliver and ran through a number of Oliver’s greatest performances, including an interview with former presidential candidate Herman Cain and another from an RNC meeting in Hawaii. Oliver teared up at the end of the montage.

Check out both clips:

