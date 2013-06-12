Daily Show Mocks The Director Of National Intelligence's Obvious 'Tell'

Brian Jones
Daily Show interim host John Oliver took on Director of National Intelligence James Clapper last night, saying that a March 12 appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee “gave us a truly interesting window into his trustworthiness.”

Clapper’s controversial claim that the NSA does “not wittingly” collect data on millions of Americans has been called a lie following revelations of extensive datamining by the agency of Verizon wireless customers among others.

We noted Clapper’s penchant for rubbing his forehead when he talked in a previous article.

Oliver took it a step further, saying of the gesture that “no spy should have that big a tell.”

(A tell being an unconscious action that is thought to betray attempted deception, like bluffing in poker.)

Check it out below:

