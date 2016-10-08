'The Daily Show' brutally takes down racially charged Fox News segment

On Thursday night, “The Daily Show” ripped into a segment done by “The O’Reilly Factor” on Monday that many have deemed racist.

Monday’s episode of “The O’Reilly Factor” included a segment in which Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters went to New York City’s Chinatown to ask residents what they thought of the first debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. China was mentioned 12 times in the debate.

“Let me get this straight,” “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng said. “They say China in the debate so you go to Chinatown? In New York? So when they mention Mexico do you send someone to Taco Bell? Chinatown is nothing like China!”

Many have called Watters’ segment racist, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as the piece is filled with stereotypes, including Watters asking one resident if he knows karate and another if it’s the year of the dragon. The package also includes footage of Mr. Miyagi from “The Karate Kid.”

“How was that on the news?” Chieng said. “And if you’re going to be racist at least get your stereotypes right, you ignorant sack of s–t. Karate isn’t Chinese, it’s Japanese!”

Chieng then went to Chinatown on his own and talked to residents, some in Chinese and others in English, and got some insight on the election.

In the wake of the controversy over the segment, Watters tweeted this response:

My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek and I regret if anyone found offence.

— Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) October 5, 2016

Watch “The Daily Show” segment below:



