'The Daily Show' turned Donald Trump's outlandish quotes into a rap video

“The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. reprised his “Black Trump” impression in a rap music video called “They Love Me,” to show just how much Donald Trump comes off more like a rapper than a US president.

The rap comes amid growing critiques that the Republican frontrunner, who’s getting closer to the nomination, could not win against Hillary Clinton without a “presidential makeover.”

But Wood doesn’t seem to think that’s even possible given Trump’s history.

“Trump doesn’t belong in the White House. Donald Trump belongs in a rap video,” Wood Jr. told host Trevor Noah. “Everything Trump says is straight out of a rapper’s play book. He brags about his money, he’s disrespectful to women, and there are always fights at his concerts.”

He then suggested, “You could make an entire rap song with just Donald Trump quotes. All you need is a dope beat.”

So that’s what he did. The video for “They Love Me” revisits many of the outlandish, gloating, offensive, and off-the-cuff statements Trump has made over the past several years.

Watch the rap video featuring Donald Trump’s words below:

