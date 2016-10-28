'The Daily Show' imagines what a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden fight would look like

Comedy Central ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.’

Honestly, at this point in the 2016 presidential election, nothing should surprise you anymore.

That includes when a sitting vice president says at a rally that he’s ready for fisticuffs with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

But it’s just another nugget for the late-night shows to feed off of, and that’s what “The Daily Show” did Wednesday night.

Host Trevor Noah broke down the situation: Vice President Joe Biden said on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton that he doesn’t want to debate Trump, and instead he wishes they were in high school so Biden could take Trump “behind the gym.”

Trump responded by saying at one of his rallies, “Joe Biden wants to take me to the back of the barn… I’d love that.”

Noah, now confused about where the fight is actually going to take place, points out, “This is why you don’t let old guys into Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is remember where Fight Club is.”

