'The Daily Show' Could Be Coming Back To Hulu

Viacom’s chief executive Philippe Dauman said Comedy Central’s top TV shows may return to Hulu if it is willing to change its business model.



Viacom and Comedy Central recently pulled ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ and ‘The Colbert Report’ from the online video site.

“On the current economic model for Hulu there’s just not much in it for us,” Dauman said at the Credit Suisse Convergence Media Conference today, according to Bloomberg.

The two programs were incredibly popular on Hulu, with The Daily Show often ranking in the top 10 most-watched TV shows. In order to capitalise on their online success, Viacom and Comedy Central became the first to shun Hulu, in favour of their own free streaming sites.

But this could soon change as Hulu continues to contemplate charging subscription fees for older shows. New devices such as the iPad could also give Hulu the opportunity to charge fees and boost alternate forms of revenue.

