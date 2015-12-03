'The Daily Show' canceled a Chris Brown interview after its staff revolted

Jason Guerrasio
Chris Brown Michael Kovac Getty finalPeter Yang/Michael Kovac/Getty

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” had scheduled an interview with Chris Brown for its Tuesday night show, but the appearance was canceled due to show staff being uncomfortable about having the artist on, according to the Daily Beast.   

Brown, who two years ago was convicted of felony assault changes against his former girlfriend Rihanna, has since dealt with numerous violent instances and probation violations.

According to the Daily Beast story, “Daily Show” staffers disapproved of the booking, though host Trevor Noah brought up in a meeting that he was planning to use the interview to bring up domestic-violence issues. Noah’s ex-stepfather violently abused his mother.

Some on the staff felt Noah wouldn’t be right for the interview, as in the past he had joked about Brown’s abuse.

Like with this tweet:

The Tuesday episode interview ended up being scrapped and Nick Cannon, promoting his new film “Chi-Raq,” was the guest in Brown’s place. 

NOW WATCH: ‘Falling in love with Amy Winehouse’ — the director of the hit documentary, ‘Amy,’ on how the genius star captivates even those who thought they didn’t care

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.