'The Daily Show' calls Donald Trump 'white ISIS'

‘The Daily Show” has dubbed Donald Trump “white ISIS,” or “WISIS.”

During Tuesday night’s show, host Trevor Noah and senior political correspondent Hasan Minhaj discussed Trump’s plan for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

Minhaj agreed with Trump on a Muslim ban, but on the grounds that the US isn’t safe for Muslims. And that’s how he arrived at the parallel between Trump and ISIS:

“One-third of a major political party in America is backing a racist maniac. This place is scary right now,” Minhaj said. “Donald Trump is an extremist leader who came out of nowhere, he’s self-financed, recruits through social media, attracts his followers with a radical ideology to take over the world, and is actively trying to promote a war between Islam and the West… That’s right Trevor, Donald Trump is White ISIS.”

In an earlier segment, Noah said the problem with Trump’s comments is much broader than just the candidate:

“Here’s the thing about Donald Trump: Everybody has the right to be crazy. What worries me is that people are following the crazy,” he said. “The worst part about this whole situation is that Donald Trump is a problem, but he’s not the problem. There are people who already hold these views, and there used to be a kind of agreement between them and society that they wouldn’t speak these things in public. But now Donald Trump, the frontrunner of a major political party, has basically given them permission to shed their shame and say these things out loud.”

Watch their discussion below:



And here is the first part of the segment:



