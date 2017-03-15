'The Daily Show' launches a tournament to determine Trump's 'greatest' tweet

It’s March, which means it’s time for March Madnesss, “the one time a year where it’s socially acceptable to be a gambling addict,” as “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah put it on Monday’s episode.

With the NCAA men’s basketball tournament starting this week, Noah has taken the opportunity to create his own tournament called Third Month Mania.

“This tournament isn’t about basketball. It’s about something more important: Donald Trump’s tweets.”

After looking at Trump’s tweets, the show picked 64 tweets that they think are the most worthy competitors. Trump has tweeted over 35,000 times. And to narrow it down, they had to read every single one of them.

“The Daily Show” broke the bracket into four sections, just like the NCAA bracket. Their categories are celebrities, government affairs, enemies, and WTF.

If you’re rooting for a specific Trump tweet to win, you can vote on the Third Month Mania website. The winning tweet will be revealed in three weeks.

“This time, the popular vote actually matters,” correspondent Hasan Minaj said.

You can watch the entire segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.