'The Daily Show' shut down critics of Beyoncé's Super Bowl performance

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams fired back at those who are criticising Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime performance of her new song, “Formation.”

During Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Williams praised the release of “Formation,” and its corresponding video, which took on themes of black pride and struggle.

“It was awesome because there was so much in this video about black female empowerment, but it’s not just about self-love,” she said. “She calls out police brutality and the constant fear that black people have of the police. She even threw back to Hurricane Katrina.”

Conservative pundits including Rudy Giuliani, Fox News host Stuart Varney, and Rep. Pete King have criticised the singer for her song and halftime performance, during which her dancers paid tribute to the Black Panthers and the Black Lives Matter movement. Some people have even called for a boycott.

In a clip from Fox News, Varney asked, “Is there anything in America that can exclude race? Why is race brought in at the halftime show of the Super Bowl?”

Williams responded, “Race was brought in because Beyoncé was brought in. And brace yourself, because you might want to sit down for this, but Beyoncé is black.

“As a black person, you walk around every day constantly reminded that you are black,” Williams continued. “We’re more likely to get paid less, we’re more likely to get sent to prison, and we’re more likely to win a dance competition,” she jokingly added. “What? It’s not all bad.”

She pointed out that musicians have always used their music to spread their messages, mentioning that Chris Martin, Coldplay’s lead singer, wore a Global Citizen armband during his performance to promote the fight to end worldwide poverty.

Another clip showed Giuliani saying “decent, wholesome entertainment” for Middle America was expected of halftime shows.

“First of all, are you saying you can’t talk about race issues to Middle America?” Williams said. “What are they, so delicate and unaware, and maybe so white, that Beyoncé is too much for them?”

“You know what’s right in the middle of America? Ferguson, Missouri,” she said. “And furthermore, I’m sorry this wasn’t wholesome enough for you. I didn’t realise that singing about race was equivalent to Janet Jackson getting her titty pulled out at the Super Bowl. But you’re right. You know what? The fans deserve wholesome entertainment, like watching 300-pound men give each other concussions while a crowd cheers like we’re extras in the movie ‘Gladiator.’ So what is wrong with Beyoncé, everyone? Were you not entertained?”

Watch the full clip below:



