The Daily News Embraces The Web, Naked Men Playing Rugby

What is newsworthy about naked men playing rugby in New Zealand? You got us: We looked at all nine of the photos in the slideshow prominently featured in the NY Daily News this morning, but we still can’t figure it out. If you’d like some partial male nudity, spiced up with a couple of female breasts, with your morning coffee, this is the news story for you. We shudder to think of the NY Post’s response tomorrow. (Via Gawker) Update: We were sure that this was some sort of mistake/experiment on the News’ part, but apparently not. It’s still up there, albeit with some shrinkage – there are now just 5 slides on the site.



