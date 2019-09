Via HuffPo, here’s the cover of the Murdoch-owned New York Post, attacking NRA chief Wayne LaPierre’s bizarre post-Newtown press conference. Murdoch has called for stricter gun control in the wake of the tragedy.



The Daily News, meanwhile, was no more friendly.

