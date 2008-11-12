The Daily Beast's First Month: Pretty Good

How did IAC/Tina Brown’s new Daily Beast do in its first month? Pretty well: The company says it attracted 2.3 million unique monthly visitors and served up 11.4 million page views. A great start for any publishing startup.



(Brown didn’t make any money off the traffic, of course. The site still has no ads — on purpose. AdAge also reported a hefty burn rate for the site, but IAC execs disputed it.)

