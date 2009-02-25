The CW Renews "Gossip Girl," Ratings-Challenged "90210"

The CW renewed six of its top-performing shows for the 2009-2010 season today, including Gossip Girl, the ratings-challenged 90210 remake, America’s Next Top Model, Smallville, Supernatural and One Tree Hill.

The net’s full schedule will be revealed this spring, so fans of endangered shows like Privileged, the season finale of which airs tonight at 9 PM, may have to wait to discover the fate of those series.

90210‘s pickup despite its lackluster ratings yet sizable DVR audience is the latest indication that the networks are paying attention to more than just first-run ratings in their decisions about whether to renew series.

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl‘s pickup means that the show will have to decide what it wants to do about the depleted New York City tax credit. Will it stay in the city even if this incentive isn’t refunded? Or will it decamp for Canada or Los Angeles, which we’ve argued it could easily do given next season’s college plotline?

