The CW wants to turn the tear-jerker movie 'The Notebook' into its next hit TV series

The CW is hoping to turn Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel “The Notebook” and the movie it inspired into a scripted TV series.

The president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, elaborated on the hypothetical show at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The TV show will be based off of the 2004 tear-jerker movie starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. It will follow the pair’s relationship overtime with all its ups and downs and it will touch on the societal issues of the times (the book was based in the 1940s).

Gosling and McAdams may not be back to star in it, but if the show gets picked up by the network Nicholas Sparks himself would be executive producer.

And actually, it may be good to have a fresh cast instead of Gosling and McAdams on set. Apparently, there were some chemistry issues with the duo when the 2004 movie was being filmed. The pair spent a chunk of time screaming at each other in a trailer trying to work out their differences, so they could be cordial on set.

