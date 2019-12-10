Every single cameo on The CW's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover, so far

The CW From left to right: Ruby Rose, Stephen Amell, and Katherine McNamara.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The CW kicked off the Arrowverse’s big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on Sunday.

The five-part event will conclude on January 14, 2020.

The first episode featured plenty of notable appearances, aside from the network’s current stars.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The CW‘s highly-anticipated Arrowverse crossover, titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” began on Sunday.

On the episode, which is one of five total, superheroes from across the multiverse united to prevent complete destruction as anti-matter swept across several Earths. This included Earth-38, which is home to Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), who kickstarted the network’s Arrowverse in 2012, also died trying to save billions of citizens from the aforementioned Earth.

In addition to the actors from “Arrow,”“Supergirl,”“The Flash,”“Batwoman,”“Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Black Lightning” that will appear throughout the crossover (which concludes with two back-to-back episodes on January 14, 2020) some other stars are expected to make cameos.

Here are all the celebrities who had cameos, so far.

Robert Wuhl reprised his role as reporter Alexander Knox from the 1989 Tim Burton ‘Batman’ movie.

The CW Robert Wuhl on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

He was seen in Gotham City on Earth-89 (a nod to the year the movie about the Caped Crusader was released starring Michael Keaton), sitting on a bench and reading the Gotham City Gazette. The newspaper had a front-page headline that read, “Batman Captures Joker,” and the bat signal was projected in the sky as the city’s call for help from the superhero.

A scene of the red skies on Earth-9 showed ‘Titans’ star Alan Ritchson as Hawk/Hank Hall.

The CW Alan Ritchson on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

Season one of “Titans,” which is a grittier spin on DC’s Teen Titans, was released on DC’s streaming app (DC Universe ) in 2018.

Another scene showed Curran Walters’ ‘Titans’ character, Jason Todd.

The CW Curran Walters on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

He was seen in San Francisco with Hawk, and their Earth was destroyed. Considering that a third season of “Titans” has already been confirmed for 2020, it will be interesting to see how “Crisis” impacts the show.

Fans got a glimpse of Russel Tovey as The Ray on Earth-X.

The CW Russel Tovey on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

He was previously seen on the Arrowverse crossover titled “Crisis on Earth-X.”

On Earth-66, Dick Grayson/Robin (played by Burt Ward), was seen walking Ace the Bat-Hound.

The CW Burt Ward on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

He shouted, “Holy crimson skies of death!” as he saw the anti-matter take over.

Ward portrayed the character on the 1966 “Batman” TV show.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actor Wil Wheaton had a cameo as a National City civilian from Earth-38.

The CW Wil Wheaton on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

He voiced Aqualad on the animated show “Teen Titans Go!” and Blue Beetle/Ted Kord on the animated series “Batman: The Brave and The Bold.” In addition, Wheaton voiced Robin for the video game “DC Universe Online.”

‘The Tick’ star Griffin Newman played the host of a quiz night that Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) attended.

The CW Griffin Newman on part one of the Arrowverse crossover.

Shortly after the game ended, Lyla/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) arrived to recruit the “Legends of Tomorrow” characters to assist with the crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.