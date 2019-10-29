The CW's upcoming Arrowverse crossover will span 5 nights. Here's everything you need to know.

Robert Falconer/The CW; The CW; Jeff Weddell/The CW Stephen Amell, Melissa Benoist, and Grant Gustin are known for their Arrowverse roles.

The Arrowverse’s upcoming crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” is shaping up to be The CW’s most ambitious one yet.

The event has been teased on episodes of “Arrow,”“The Flash,”“Supergirl,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Fans already know that “Crisis” will focus on the DC characters joining together to save the multiverse. There are plenty of additional details about the superhero crossover that have been revealed outside of the shows, too.

As more information is revealed, here’s everything we know about the upcoming crossover.

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will span across five nights between December 2019 and January 2020

Jeff Weddell/The CW From left to right: Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney, and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon.

Part one will take place during “Supergirl’s” time slot on Sunday, December 8 at 8.p.m ET. It will continue with “Batwoman” (the latest Arrowverse show to debut on the network) on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET followed by “The Flash” on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans will have to wait until January for two more episodes to wrap up the crossover. “Arrow’s” episode will premiere on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will bring an end to the event on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. The show skipped the previous crossover, “Elseworlds.”

Like the ’80s comic-book that inspired the story line, the main villain of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ is the Anti-Monitor

Jordon Nuttall/The CW LaMonica Garrett as Anti-Monitor.

The antagonist is played by LaMonica Garrett, who also portrays Mar Novu/The Monitor. Garrett made his first appearance as The Monitor in December 2018. Since then, he’s appeared on Arrowverse shows at different points to warn characters about the destruction of the multiverse.

The season eight premiere of “Arrow” showed how high the stakes are after Earth-2 was destroyed via waves of antimatter. The same thing will happen to other Earths if the superheroes aren’t able to act quickly enough.

Oliver Queen and Barry Allen aren’t expected to survive the crisis

The CW and The CW ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’ have teased the fates of their titular characters.

The season seven finale of “Arrow” revealed that Oliver struck a deal with The Monitor so that Barry and Kara Danvers/Supergirl could survive the crisis. The cosmic being also said that he saw Oliver die, but the hooded archer can prevent the loss of his family by following him.

A flash-forward scene from the season seven finale also showed Felicity Smoak saying goodbye to Mia (her daughter with Oliver) and William (Oliver’s son from a previous relationship). The camera then panned to a tombstone that had Oliver’s name written on it, with 2019 as the year of his death.

Since then, The Monitor has sent Oliver on unexplained missions during season eight, from going to Earth-2 to retrieve a dwarf star to a finding a scientist named Dr. Robert Wong.

Meanwhile, comic-book fans probably know that The Flash doesn’t make it out of the crisis alive. Previously, The Central City Citizen indicated that The Flash will vanish in 2024, which gave Team Flash more than enough time to figure out how to prevent that from happening. However, the date has now moved up to December 10, 2019, and instead of going missing, The Flash will die.

So far on season six of “The Flash,” The Monitor visited Barry and Iris and revealed that the superhero “will answer the call and make the ultimate sacrifice” in order to save billions of people. But considering that Barry was temporarily dead on a previous episode of “The Flash” (before his daughter, Nora, revived him with her powers), it’s possible that perhaps the Scarlet Speedster will be able to find a loophole.

“The Flash” showrunner Eric Wallace also told Entertainment Weekly that the second half of season six “is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.'”

Three actors will be playing different versions of Superman

The CW; Warner Bros.; The CW Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, and Tyler Hoechlin have all portrayed Superman.

Tom Welling portrayed Clark Kent/Superman on the hit series “Smallville,” which lasted for 10 seasons on The CW (previously known as The WB) from 2001 to 2011. At the end of the series finale, Clark was given the iconic red and blue suit while in the Fortress of Solitude. Shortly after, he raced to deal with a bomb threat by running on a rooftop, taking off his shirt, and revealing the Superman suit underneath.

Welling’s appearance on “Crisis” is expected to show “what happened to Clark Kent almost 10 years” after fans last saw him on “Smallville.”

Brandon Routh, who stars as Ray Palmer/Atom on “Legends of Tomorrow,” will once again be playing Superman. The actor previously portrayed the character in 2006’s “Superman Returns.” On “Crisis,” he will play both superheroes. Routh will also be exiting “LoT” as a series regular when the show returns for its fifth season in 2020.

Tyler Hoechlin made his debut as the Man of Steel during the season two premiere of “Supergirl.” The show previously mentioned Clark, the cousin of Kara Danvers/Supergirl, several times prior to his first appearance. He has since shown up on a few episodes of “Supergirl” to assist the titular character on her missions.

Hoechlin can also be seen in costume in a photo shared on Instagram by Routh, whose version of the character looks inspired by the Superman from “Kingdom Come.”

There will also be two stars reprising their roles as Lois Lane

The CW and The CW Erica Durance and Elizabeth Tulloch will play different versions of Lois Lane.

The last time “Smallville” fans saw Erica Durance’s Lois Lane, the character bumped into Clark and he opened a box containing their wedding rings. After Clark got the alert about a nearby threat, he said, “Tell the minister I’ll be a few minutes late [to the wedding ceremony],” and ran off.

Durance also teased the return of her and Welling’s characters in a photo shared on Instagram.

Elizabeth Tulloch’s Arrowverse version of the character made her debut on the “Elseworlds” crossover. Clark and Lois told Kara that they were expecting a baby and he “felt safe hanging up my cape for a while” while Supergirl handled any trouble that arose. Clark went on to propose to Lois in the Fortress of Solitude, which she gladly accepted before he could finish his sentence. According to Entertainment Weekly, viewers will meet their child during the crossover.

You can see both Lois actors in a selfie posted by Durance here. Tulloch also posed with Welling and Hoechlin at the Kent farm in a photo that the actress shared on Twitter.

For the first time in The CW’s history, characters from ‘Black Lightning’ will appear on the crossover

Josh Stringer/The CW Cress Williams stars as the titular character on ‘Black Lightning.’

“Black Lightning,” which premiered on The CW in January 2018 and is currently in its third season, isn’t part of the Arrowverse.

But star Cress Williams told Entertainment Weekly that “the fans have been wanting this since they announced that we were a show.”

Voice actor Kevin Conroy will portray a version of Bruce Wayne from the future

Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP and Warner Bros. Television Kevin Conroy has voiced Bruce Wayne on shows and movies.

The Arrowverse has yet to introduce Batman/Bruce Wayne, but the character has been mentioned before on “Batwoman” and the “Elseworlds” crossover (which is when Ruby Rose made her debut as Kate Kane/Batwoman).

In August, it was revealed that Conroy will portray a version of the Caped Crusader on the crossover. The actor previously voiced Bruce on “Batman: The Animated Series,” “Batman Beyond,” and “Batman: The Killing Joke.”

Some other DC characters are going to show up on the crossover

The CW and The CW Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels on ‘Arrow’ and Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor on ‘Supergirl.’

Audrey Marie Anderson, who plays Lyla Michaels on “Arrow,” will be portraying Harbinger. The end of season eight, episode two of “Arrow” revealed that Lyla has been working with The Monitor and perhaps she first encountered him during her time in Afghanistan.

Jon Cryer, who was last seen as Lex Luthor on the season four finale of “Supergirl,” will return for “Crisis,” too. Michael Rosenbaum, who previously portrayed the same villain on “Smallville,” revealed that he was approached for the crossover, but turned down the offer.

At San Diego Comic Con in July, it was revealed that “The Flash’s” Tom Cavanaugh will be playing “pivotal character” Pariah. Showrunner Eric Wallace said that the character “works for the Anti-Monitor.”

In September, TV Line reported that John Wesley Shipp, who has played a few different characters on “The Flash,” is set to appear as well.

Johnathon Schaech will also reprise his role as “Legend of Tomorrow’s” Jonah Hex.

According to IGN, “Supernatural” star Stephen Lobo will play Jim Corrigan on the crossover. In the comics, the character acted as a host body for the Spectre, who played a key role in defeating the Anti-Monitor. It’s possible that “Arrow’s” Stephen Amell may have teased Spectre with a sneaky tweet posted in October.

Lobo isn’t the only “Supernatural” actor set to appear on the crossover. According to Entertainment Weekly, Osric Chau will play Ryan Choi, a new version of The Atom.

“Described as a physics professor at Ivy Town University, Ryan is just a normal guy who comes to learn that he has a pivotal role to play in the coming crisis,” EW reported.

Fans can also expect to see Ashley Scott reprise her role as Helena Kyle/the Huntress. She played the character on the short-lived 2002 series “Birds of Prey.”

People have also speculated that Burt Ward (who played Robin on the ’60s “Batman” show) and Robert Wulh (who starred as Alexander Knox in 1989’s “Batman”) will appear on “Crisis,” but it hasn’t been confirmed. In addition, “Lucifer” star Tom Ellis denied that his character will be part of the crossover, telling “Entertainment Tonight”: “Hard pass.”

