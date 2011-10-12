Here Are The Cute (And Smart) Kids That Will Win Tonight's GOP Debate

Photo: YouTube

Move over Mitt Romney. These kids are going to steal the show at tonight’s Bloomberg-Washington Post debate in New Hampshire.The non-partisan Peter G. Peterson Foundation is the official broadcast sponsor of the debate, and is airing ads featuring children explaining the national debt crisis, in order to raise awareness about the issue.



The ads call on government to take steps to address the debt and the federal deficit in a balanced way that includes spending cuts and tax increases — and timed so it does not slow the economic recovery.

“We believe a presidential debate focused on economic and fiscal issues provides an important opportunity to advance the dialogue needed in both parties on our nation’s economic challenges and potential solutions,” Foundation Chairman Peter G. Peterson said in a press release.

Here’s the first ad:

