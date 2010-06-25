Is The iPhone 4 Jinxed?

Photo: Associated Press
Apple’s iPhone 4 is less than a day old, but it already has a checkered past.From being lost in a bar before it was even official, to complaints about signal issues once it hits consumers hands, it’s been hit with blips of trouble.
Are these killer problems? So far, they’re not. But, they are weird, and slightly ominous.
We believe Apple is going to sell a boatload of iPhone 4s, but we think you could make a convincing case that iPhone 4 is jinxed.
Right off the bat, the iPhone 4 has rough start, being 'lost' in a bar, then leaked to Gizmodo. That takes alot of thunder away from Apple's secretive process. Apple then goes after Gizmodo and the guy that 'found' the phone. It's an ominous start to the iPhone 4's life.
When Steve Jobs finally officially unveiled the phone, his demo at WWDC crapped out him and he started telling everyone to turn off their wifi connections at the event.
AT&T couldn't keep up with all the iPhone owners that wanted to upgrade to a new iPhone. It also may have exposed the accounts of some iPhone owners. Think it's jinxed, yet?
Despite the errors from AT&T and Apple, 600,000 iPhones were pre-ordered. That sorta shoots the whole 'jinxed' theory straight to hell, huh?
Wait, maybe it is jinxed! Apple released a statement saying white iPhones 'have proven more challenging to manufacture than expected.' Seriously? Is it hard to make white iPhones?
Apple had set a release date of June 24, but people started getting iPhones on June 22. That's a weird operating blip that wasn't supposed to happen.
Gizmodo has received 37 photos of iPhone 4s with yellow spots showing on the screen. That's a pretty impressive number, so we don't think it can be dismissed as a one off error.
This is the biggest, scariest problem for Apple. When you hold the phone in your left hand the bars representing signal strength drop. The phone's metal band is the antenna. There seems to be some interference from human contact.
It's brutally hot and humid today and thousands of people are waiting in the heat for the phone. If that's not bad luck, then nothing is.
It's a freaky, flukey event, but add it to the file. A Mashable editor tweeted, 'I was just mugged while waiting in line for the iPhone 4. Not kidding.'
Here's what's definitely not cursed. Apple's stock has gone up since iPhone 4 leaked to Gizmodo. Either people don't care, or the bubble is about to burst.
