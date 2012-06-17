The Current Crisis In Egypt Is No Reason To Get Worried About Oil

Last night, our own Gregory White appeared on RT’s Aloyna Show to talk about the impact of the Egyptian crisis on the global economy.



While all of the focus has been on the recent surge in oil prices, White suggests it may be the next crisis, if it spreads, that really pushes oil to the point where it would impact consumers and businesses.

