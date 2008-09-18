The Cure For The Wall-Street Blues? A Bunch Of Depressing Movies!

Variety‘s Peter Bart points out that Hollywood has a series of not-so-sunny movies planned for this fall. It’s par for the course: fall is critically-acclaimed dramatic movie awards season. But given the past few days’ events on Wall Street, Bart rightly notes that people might not want to plop down 10 of their ever more precious dollars for two hours of misery.



Variety: Glance at the business pages and the words “gloom” and “doom” assault you. Glance at the studio release schedules and “gloom” and “doom” also prevail.

That may not turn out to be felicitous news for the filmmaking community…Here is a sampling of the “light” fare awaiting filmgoers: Several Nazi movies like “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” (a prison camp saga), “Defiance” (Jewish brothers join the Russian resistance) and “Valkyrie” (Tom Cruise tries to assassinate Hitler); post-apocalypse movies, such as “The Road,” based on a Cormac McCarthy novel; missing-children movies, like “The Changeling,” when the cops find a lost child who turns out to be the wrong person. (mum ends up in an insane asylum.); and suburban malaise stories, like “Revolutionary Road,” reuniting Winslet and DiCaprio minus the sinking ship.

Mind you, I am sure most of these are distinguished films that will attract critical acclaim, but is it what the public wants (or needs) to see? Wouldn’t they prefer to see Miley Cyrus in a remake of “The Wizard of Oz”? Or how about Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler in a Hope & Crosby-type road movie – perhaps “The Road to Alaska”?

Admittedly, those are rather upsetting ideas, but you get the point. It’s tough to see “downers” amid a Meltdown. Hollywood should understand that.

Fortunately, there are a few feel-good movies slotted for the next few months, including the G-rated High School Musical 3 (your kids will make you go; don’t try to fight it); the well-reviewed and seemingly hilarious Zack and Miri Make A Porno, the titular plot of which ironically results from the film’s main characters having no money; and The Soloist, whose trailer alone is so uplifting it makes being a schizophrenic musician on Skid Row seem sort of appealing.

But Bart is right, it will be interesting to see how the box-office fares in the wake of the events of the past few days and which movies, if any, people will want to spend their now-reduced discretionary income on.

Has the seriously depressing The Road become even less palatable amidst real-life financial misery? Is the stock-market plunge Valkyrie‘s latest obstacle? We’ll have to wait and see. For now, though, we’ve included the trailers for the lighter fare we mentioned above to sustain you until the movies hit the theatres. Maybe by then (HSM 3 is out first on 10/24), the market will have rebounded.





