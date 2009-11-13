The Cucumber Incident At Williams Mullen

Anything involving a law firm, charges of sexual harrasement and cucumbers can’t be good.



Above the Law and ABA Journal note a salacious bias complaint by a former case manager against her old employer, prominent Richmond, VA law firm Williams Mullen.

Hanh Nguyen Allgood, 53, left in 2007 but just filed a $950,000 lawsuit against the firm, alleging discrimination and sexual harassment. Williams Mullen litigation partner Robert Eicher bears the brunt of the sexual harassment allegations.

Here’s the “cucumber” part of the complaint:

In late September 2006, Eicher touched Allgood in a sexual manner. The incident occurred while she was riding the elevator in Defendant’s offices. Eicher entered the elevator and saw Allgood standing in it alone. He stepped on to the elevator.

When the doors closed, Eicher pretended to be sad and depressed. He asked Allgood for a hug. When she complied, he pressed his genital area against Allgood’s left thigh. Allgood felt something hard pressing against her thigh and attempted to pull away from him. Eicher held Allgood tighter to prevent her from pulling away, and pressed his genital area against her thigh even harder. Allgood was horrified. She pushed him away and stepped back. In response, Eicher laughed and pulled a cucumber out of his pants pocket.

Wowza.

Williams Mullen told ATL this in response: “The EEOC has dismissed her discrimination claim yet she has pursued this course of action. Williams Mullen is committed to a policy of nondiscrimination, anti-harassment, and equal employment opportunities for all employees and applicants for employment. The firm condemns discrimination and harassment in any form in the workplace and recognises its duty to provide all employees with an environment free from such conduct.”

The full complaint:

Allgood v Williams Mullen Complaint



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.