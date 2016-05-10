The Cubs are making a mockery of Major League Baseball

In the game of baseball, teams can get lucky or unlucky in a single game here and there, so one of the best ways to measure a team is by run differential, the amount of runs they are outscoring their opponents by overall. Using that measure, the Chicago Cubs are doing things on the scoreboard that are unheard of.

Through 30 games, the Cubs have outscored their opponents by 102 runs on their way to a 24-6 record. No other team has outscored their opponents by more than 44 runs. To put that in perspective, the Cubs are outscoring their opponents by 3.4 runs per game. The 1927 Yankees, one of the greatest teams ever, outscored their opponents by 2.4 runs per game.

If the Cubs can keep up this pace, they will outscore their opponents by 551 runs this season, or about 140 runs more than any team in the last 25 years. Presumably, the Cubs will slow down and won’t outscore their opponents by 551 runs, but they are so far ahead of the pace now, that they will likely still wind up as the greatest regular season team of the last quarter-century.

