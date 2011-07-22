PHOTOS: Inside The Cube, A Restaurant Perched On A Monument In Brussels

Photo: Danica O. Kus

Over the course of 2011, the Cube will be placed on various on various European landmarks to provide a unique dining experience.First up — the triumphal arch in the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels.



Open since April 1, 18 diners get to eat food from Michelin-starred chefs in pretty unique setting. The Parc was founded in 1880 to celebrate Belgian independence (something of a sore subject at the moment).

Many thanks to Danica O. Kus for permission to use the photos (h/t ArchDaily).

