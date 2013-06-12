Earlier today, the entire engineering team for AOL’s local news network of sites, Patch, was brought into a room and told that their leader, CTO Rob Platzer, is leaving the company.



We’re told Platzer is leaving on good terms.

He joined Patch three years ago when AOL bought his prior employer, Outside.in. He’s fully vested now, and onto new things.

Patch will make Andreas Turanski its new CTO.

Patch management sent employees a memo on the news.

Here’s the relevant excerpt:

– Rob Platzer has let me know that he will be leaving Patch in mid-July after more than two years at the helm of our technology team. Since 2011, when Patch acquired his prior company Outside.in, Rob has worked tirelessly to build and improve our product offerings to best serve our communities.

– At this time, I am pleased to announce that Andreas Turanski will join Patch’s senior leadership team as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

– Over the next six weeks, Rob, Andreas and I [Steve Kalin] will be working closely to ensure a seamless transition for the Engineering and Technology teams and the company.

