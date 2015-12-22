The CSIRO just trolled the government's 'stoner sloth' drugs campaign

The CSIRO Facebook meme

Today marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the southern hemisphere.

And capturing the zeitgeist in the leadup to Christmas are those science boffins at the CSIRO.

Joining in the ridicule surrounding the NSW government’s ‘stoner sloth’ anti-marijuana campaign, Australia’s national science agency took to Facebook this afternoon to explain that we reached peak summer sunlight at 3:49pm AEDT today, with a meme featuring a sloth saying “Why is the sun so high?”

As one person commented “This could only be funnier if it was going to happen at 4:20pm today”.

4.20 is a US code-term for cannabis culture.

Of course the major downer of all this jesting is that from tomorrow, the days are already getting shorter in Australia.

