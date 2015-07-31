The CSIRO has found a hangover cure

The CSIRO, Australia’s peak science body, might have stumbled across the most sought of cures in human history — the hangover remedy.

The scientists have been researching pears with Horticulture Innovation Australia to discover the hidden benefits of the humble fruit.

Apparently pears can lower cholesterol, relieve constipation and have anti-inflammatory effects.

But the big interest is that the pear appears to ward off hangovers and at the same time lowers blood alcohol levels.

Lead researcher Manny Noakes says the pears, specifically the Korean variety, act on the key enzymes involved in alcohol metabolism, alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) and aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH).

To get the effect you need to drink 220 ml of Korean pear juice, although consumption of whole pears could produce a similar effect.

Professor Noakes says overall hangover severity, as measured by a 14 item hangover symptom scale, was significantly reduced.

But the downside is that you’ve got to take the pear juice before hitting the alcohol.

“The effect was only demonstrated if pears were consumed before alcohol consumption,” says Professor Noakes says. “There is no evidence that you can consume pears after drinking and avoid a hangover.

And remember, the very best way to not get a hangover is to not drink in the first place.”

The study is only a preliminary scoping exercise with the results still to be finalised.

However, Professor Noakes and her team hope to deliver a comprehensive review of the scientific literature on pears, pear components and relevant health measures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.