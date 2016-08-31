Channel 4 sources just confirmed that 'The Crystal Maze' will return

Channel 4 is bringing back cult entertainment show “The Crystal Maze” after a 21-year hiatus from British television.

The commercial broadcaster is on the brink of commissioning a celebrity special for its “Stand Up To Cancer” programming line-up in October — a fundraising initiative encouraging viewers to donate to Cancer Research UK.

The Sun originally reported Channel 4’s plans and sources at the broadcaster confirmed to Business Insider that a deal is close to being finalised.

Channel 4 declined to comment.

“The Crystal Maze” originally aired on Channel 4 between 1990 and 1995.

It featured a team of contestants circulating themed zones in a purpose-built maze, completing physical and mental challenges to win crystals. Crystals would give the players extra time to win prizes in the final game, which involved catching gold tickets in a giant crystal dome.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” creator Richard O’Brien hosted the show originally and became famous for catchphrases including “start the fans, please.” He was replaced by punk rocker Ed Tudor-Pole in 1993.

The Sun claimed that former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant is being lined-up as the show’s new host, although this is not confirmed at this stage.

Channel 4 knows there is an appetite for the programme following the success of the “The Crystal Maze” experience in London this year. The attraction enables members of the public to experience the maze for themselves and is almost entirely sold out until December this year.

“The Crystal Maze” format is owned by UK television distributor Zodiak Rights.

