The CrunchPad Is Now Called The JooJoo And It's $499

The Crunchpad is dead, but the JooJoo is alive.

Chandrasekar “Chandra” Rathakrishnan, founder and CEO of Fusion Garage, unveiled today the hardware that was to be the CrunchPad.

It is now named the JooJoo, an African word for magic.

It will be available for preorder this Friday at TheJooJoo.com.

Details:

It will cost $499.

It has a 12.1 inch capacitive touch screen.

Chandra says the device will take 8-10 weeks to ship.

He says there will be sufficient quantities to meet demand.

He says there are retail partners coming in the future.

The battery will allow you to stay online for 5 hours.

It is WiFi only.

The operating system was built from the ground up. It boots up in nine seconds.

At first glance, this web tablet is not terribly impressive. He dragged his finger on the screen and showed off the home page, but little else. We don’t even know what the web looks like on it.

Chandra says the weird green tint of the screen is just a trick of the camera. He says it looks normal and will be showing it off to people in one on one meetings.

Fusion Garage has raised more than $3 million to date.

