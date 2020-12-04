The true story behind the fatal avalanche on 'The Crown' that was a turning point for Charles and Diana's marriage

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images; Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesLeft: Sarah Ferguson (Duchess of York), Princess Diana, and Prince Charles ski in Klosters, Switzerland, on March 9, 1988. Right: The trio stand near the wife of Major Hugh Lindsay on March 12 following his death.
- In March 1988, Prince Charles was involved in a fatal avalanche accident at a Swiss ski resort.
- The accident has come back into focus as a storyline in season four, episode 9 of Netflix’s hit series “The Crown,” released November 15.
- The avalanche and death of Major Hugh Lindsay marked a turning point in Diana and Charles’ tumultuous marriage, according to royal biographers.
- Here’s how the event happened in real life and a look back in photos.
In early March 1988, Prince Charles and Princess Diana flew to Switzerland for a ski vacation that would prove tragic.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesPrince Charles and Princess Diana arrive in Zurich, Switzerland for a skiing holiday in Klosters on March 8, 1988.
The royal pair had rented a chalet near Klosters ski resort in the Swiss Alps for their getaway.
Unlike other Alpine resorts favoured by the well-to-do such as Saint Moritz, Klosters is not known for its glitz and glam.
Tim Graham/Getty ImagesKlosters ski resort is pictured with the Swiss Alps in the background on October 10, 2000.
Skiing is really the main affair, Simon Wells wrote in an article about the destination for Conde Nast Traveller. In Klosters, “it’s easier to buy a box of kindling than a designer handbag,” he said.
Charles and Diana had travelled to Klosters together on several occasions earlier in their marriage.
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesPrince Charles and Princess Diana ski in Klosters, Switzerland, on February 6, 1986.
This time, they travelled with a group of friends who included Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s first wife who was pregnant with Princess Beatrice at the time, according to a 1988 report by the Guardian.
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesSarah Ferguson (Duchess of York), Princess Diana and Prince Charles ski in Klosters, Switzerland, on March 9, 1988.
On March 10, Prince Charles was skiing with a group of five on an unmarked route off the Wang run on Gotschnagrat Mountain when an avalanche hit.
Tim Graham/Getty ImagesThe Wang ski run on Gotschnagrat Mountain near Klosters in Switzerland, pictured January 25, 2000.
Charles escaped uninjured, but one member of their party was seriously injured. Another, Major Hugh Lindsay, did not survive. Lindsay was an aide to the Queen and a close friend of Charles.
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesMajor Hugh Lindsay stands behind Queen Elizabeth II during an official tour of Portugal on March 29, 1985.
Charles “was visibly distressed” and “weeping” when the rescue helicopter picked him up, The Guardian reported a day after the accident.
Reto Hügin/RDB /ullstein bild/Getty ImagesMembers of the rescue team that responded to the avalanche in Klosters on March 10, 1988.
Diana and Ferguson had remained behind at the party’s chalet that day.
Patrice PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty ImagesPrincess Diana and Sarah Ferguson ski on March 9, 1988, in Klosters, Switzerland.
After the accident, Diana, Charles, and Ferguson flew to London to deliver the major’s body to his wife, Sarah Lindsay, now Sarah Horsely.
Georges De Keerle/Getty ImagesPrince Charles, Princess Diana, and Sarah Ferguson return to England with the coffin of their friend Major Hugh Lindsay at RAF Northolt on March 12, 1988 in London, England.
Instead of accompanying Prince Charles to their Highgrove residence, Diana returned to Kensington Palace with Horsley to console her, Tina Brown wrote in her 2007 book “The Diana Chronicles.”
Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesSarah Ferguson, Princess Diana, Prince Charles stand near Sarah Lindsay, wife of Major Hugh Lindsay, as his coffin is delivered to RAF Northolt on March 12, 1988.
Horsley would later describe Diana as a “close friend” in a 2008 interview with the Sunday Telegraph.
Georges De Keerle/Getty ImagesSoldiers carry the draped coffin of Major Hugh Lindsay through RAF Northolt in London, England, on March 12, 1988.
While the tragedy brought Horsley and Diana closer, it marked a turning point for Charles and Diana. By 1988, both had entered into extramarital affairs, and their marriage was on the rocks.
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesPrince Charles, Prince Harry and Princess Diana arrive for a photocall at Sandringham, England, on January 3, 1988.
“The day the Klosters avalanche was triggered […] was the day Diana finally hardened her heart against her husband,” royal biographer James Whitaker and journalist Christopher Wilson wrote in “Diana v. Charles: The Royal Blood Feud.”
Georges De Keerle/Getty ImagesPrincess Diana arrives by car to the funeral of Major Hugh Lindsay on March 17, 1988 in London, England.
One reason for this, according to Tina Brown, is that “Diana blamed Charles for his recklessness in choosing such a hazardous run,” she wrote in “The Diana Chronicles.”
Jayne Fincher/Getty ImagesThe Prince and Princess of Wales visit a Shell lubricant centre in Chester, England on May 1, 1988.
Charles returned to Klosters one year later and would return in subsequent years with his sons William and Harry, but Diana never returned to the resort, according to a book written by her bodyguard.
Ken Goff/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty ImagesPrince Charles poses with sons Prince William and Prince Harry in Klosters, Switzerland during vacation, on April 13, 2000.
Wendy Berry, a housekeeper at Highgrove, noticed the toll that the event took on Prince Charles and Diana’s relationship. “The tragedy affected the rest of their lives, in several ways, since it appeared to spell the end of any mutual support,” she wrote in her account of the royal pair, per Brown.
Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty ImagesPrincess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry attend the christening of Princess Beatrice at St James Palace, on December 20, 1988 in London, England.
