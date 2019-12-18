From multiple assassination plots to a doomed wedding, here are 8 stories likely to be covered on season 4 of 'The Crown'

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of ‘The Crown.’

Season 3 of “The Crown” has been been out for nearly a month, and filming is already underway for season 4.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix show is likely to premiere in late 2020, and will feature a new cast member playing Princess Diana.

Among the stories that the season could cover are Charles and Diana’s tour of Australia, Lord Louis Mountbatten’s assassination, and the Queen’s dealings with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With production on the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “The Crown” already underway, Insider dug into royal history to predict what stories could be featured on the next season.

If season 4 follows the patterns established in the first three seasons, it will likely cover the lives of the British royal family from 1977 to 1985 or 1990.

These years were a dramatic time for the House of Windsor, including Prince Charles’ marriage to Lady Diana Spencer, the assassination of Lord Louis Mountbatten by the IRA, and the Queen’s conflicts with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher over apartheid sanctions.

Here are our predictions for the stories likely to be covered on season 4.

Season 4 has to cover Prince Charles’ disastrous marriage to Lady Diana Spencer.

AP

Twenty-four-year-old Emma Corrin, a relatively unknown actress, will play the people’s princess on the fourth season of “The Crown.”

She has been seen in multiple pictures taken from the set of the fourth season, acting in scenes depicting Charles and Diana’s 1983 tour of Australia.

Diana would later remark in a 1995 interview with BBC’s “Panorama” that it was on this trip that she realised what being a princess really meant, and that her husband wasn’t going help her adjust to public life.

The fourth season is also certain to cover their blockbuster wedding in 1981 and the births of their sons William, in 1982, and Harry, in 1984.

What we don’t know is where the Charles-Diana story line will end in season 4.

Charles started cheating on Diana in 1986 with his ex-girlfriend (and current wife) Camilla Parker-Bowles, and if the season ends in 1985, if may only allude to trouble on the horizon. But if it ends in 1990, there will be plenty of drama, including possibly the birthday party where Diana confronted Camilla about the affair in 1989.

Photos from the set of the fourth season also show that Claire Foy will return to the series for at least one flashback scene.

Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Elizabeth makes a speech on her 21st birthday in South Africa.

Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during her first years in power, on the first two seasons of “The Crown.”

Photos from the set of the fourth season show Foy acting in a throwback scene depicting the then-Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday address from Cape Town, South Africa.

During that speech, she spoke about the duty she would one day inherit, and pledged her life to the service of the British Commonwealth.

There’s also evidence the show will cover the queen’s disagreement with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher over sanctioning South Africa for apartheid.

Daily Mirror /Mirrorpix/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, left, and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher are pictured at Number 10 Downing Street in December 1985.

The Iron Lady will be played by Gillian Anderson, star of such shows as “The X-Files”, “The Fall”, and “Sex Education.”

Photos of Anderson in character on the set of the fourth season show her disembarking the royal yacht Britannia.

The Mirror reported that the scene depicts Thatcher arriving in the Bahamas for a meeting with Commonwealth leaders in 1985. Thatcher upset the Queen that day when she opposed sanctioning South Africa for apartheid, according to the outlet.

Thatcher opposed sanctions on the basis of protecting free trade, according to The Guardian.

According to the book “Queen and Mrs. Thatcher,” the Queen was angered at Thatcher’s position because she feared it would lead to the break up of the Commonwealth. The Daily Mail also obtained declassified files from an Irish diplomat, who reported that the Queen even threatened to cancel her weekly meetings with the prime minister over the sanctions stance.

In later years, it would be revealed that behind the scenes, Thatcher personally advocated for the release of Nelson Mandela, who would later go on to be the country’s first black president after apartheid.

Other set photos show that the series will cover the story about a man who broke into the Queen’s bedroom while she was sleeping.

Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images An artist’s rendering of Michael Fagan breaking into the queen’s bedroom.

In July 1982, 30-year-old Michael Fagan broke into the Queen’s bedroom while she was sleeping.

She woke up and then proceeded to talk to him for 10 minutes before a chambermaid came in and led him away, The New York Times reported at the time.

The Queen had tried to raise the alarm by phoning the palace police officer, but she spoke so calmly that the cop didn’t pick up on the sense of urgency.

Photos from the set of the fourth season also show scenes involving Fagan, who is being played by actor Tom Brooke.

Since he has played a large role in previous seasons of “The Crown,” the fourth season is likely to cover the assassination of Lord Mountbatten by the IRA.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Lord Louis Mountbatten’s funeral is seen above on September 5, 1979.

On August 27, 1979, Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin, was fishing with family members in the Republic of Ireland when a bomb exploded on their boat – killing Mountbatten and three others.

The Provisional Irish Republican Army took responsibility for the bombing, as well as another attack that day in Northern Ireland that left 18 British soldiers dead. At the time, the IRA was pushing for the British to leave Northern Ireland so that the two Irelands could be reunited.

Lord Mountbatten is the namesake for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Louis.

The Queen herself was also the target of failed assassination plots at this time.

Bob Dear/AP The royal family attends the Trooping of the Colour in 1981, with the queen standing third from right.

On June 13, 1981, 17-year-old Marcus Serjeant shot at the Queen as she rode on horseback down Horseguards’ Parade for the start of the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to the BBC.

While the cartridges were blanks, the commotion caused her horse to startle. Luckily she was able to calm the horse in a matter of seconds.

Serjeant, a former air cadet, was jailed for five years under the 1842 Treason Act.

“I wanted to be famous,” he later said. “I wanted to be a somebody.”

Just a few months later, during a tour of New Zealand, another 17-year-old, Christopher John Lewis, fired a single shot at the Queen’s procession and missed.

Authorities initially blamed the noise on a firecracker, to avoid global embarrassment, investigative journalist Hamish McNeilly discovered, according to ABC.

“The released documents I have show him facing an attempted treason charge. He admits to shooting [at] the Queen initially, but in some of the redacted documents, it later says that he shot at the road only,” McNeilly said. “That is not backed up by people that were there on the day, his lawyer and a former police officer who interviewed him.”

Another dark period for the queen during this period was the awkward 1978 state visit with Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceasescu.

Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, left, and Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, right, travel across London in the State Couch in 1978.

Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu was invited to London for a state visit in 1978, by Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson, who had already stepped down by the time the visit took place, according to The Spectator.

Eleven years later, Ceausescu and his wife would be overthrown and executed, after being convicted of genocide, among other crimes.

French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing reportedly warned the Queen before Ceausescu’s arrival that the Romanian leader looted his quarters during a visit to Paris and created holes in the wall while looking for bugging devices, the magazine reported.

Former cabinet secretary Lord Robin Butler recalled that staff “were advised to move the silver brushes from the Palace dressing table or the Romanians would pinch the lot.”

The Queen is also said to have hid in a bush to avoid Ceasescu and his wife, when she nearly ran into them on a walk with her dogs.

It was also during this era that the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, dropped out of the Royal Marines and got into a career in entertainment.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Prince Edward walks to work at the Palace Theatre in London on February 15, 1988.

Prince Edward was the first royal in recent memory to drop out of the military, and definitely the first to get into the entertainment industry.

In January 1987, it was announced that the Queen’s youngest son was quitting the Royal Marines just four months into a yearlong officer’s training program. He was 22 at the time.

Reports in British newspapers at the time said Edward was struggling with the physical requirements of training, but officials assured the public that Edward was more than up to the task.

After leaving the Royal Marines, Edward went back to his primary passion, the theatre. It’s an interest he shares with his older brother, Prince Charles, whose Cambridge acting days were a plot point on the third season of “The Crown.”

About a year after leaving the military, he was hired as a production assistant at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Theatre Company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.