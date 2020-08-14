'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor says Prince Charles 'has no purpose' until the Queen dies: 'What the hell is he doing?'

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Wikipedia Josh O’Connor plays Prince Charles in the third season of ‘The Crown.’

Actor Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles in Netflix’s “The Crown,” believes that the royal “has no purpose” until the Queen dies and he becomes King.

“The question of having to wait for your mum to die in order for your life to have meaning, and what that means for a young man. It’s just bizarre,” he said during an interview with Esquire magazine.

O’Connor, who made his first appearance as Prince Charles in season three of “The Crown,” continued: “Charles doesn’t necessarily want power. But until she dies, what the hell is he doing? What is his existence? He has no purpose.”

The 30-year-old is set to reprise his role as the Queen’s eldest son in the fourth season, which is due to air later this year.

Despite his high-profile casting, he told Esquire he’s only be interested in meeting the royal because it would be funny: “But really, I’m disinterested. I got a gig playing him, but not even really him.”

The upcoming season is expected to deal with the fallout of the Prince of Wales’ relationship with Princess Diana.

Speaking about the upcoming series, O’Connor told Esquire that “the Diana stuff has been thrilling to play.” He continued: “For me, that’s the juicy stuff.”

Also speaking to the publication, the show’s creator Peter Morgan teased how the show will deal with Charles and Diana’s explosive relationship, saying: “Charles and Diana’s marriage, it was three Brexits and three COVIDs wrapped into one, wasn’t it?”

Morgan continued: “Everybody is defined in some shape or form in terms of their reaction to the events that [the royal family] inflicted upon us. And at the heart of all that was this marriage. I think what’s so sad about it is they were such a dream team. It could have been so fantastic.”

This isn’t the first time O’Connor has been vocal about his thoughts on the Prince of Wales’ royal duties. In 2019, after his first appearance as the Prince, he told GQ that he had gradually come to realise that the Prince’s “whole life has been in purgatory” and that he was “waiting for his mother to die for his life to have meaning.”

Netflix is yet to announce an exact release date for season four of “The Crown,” but it was recently confirmed that actor Jonathan Pryce, best known for his appearances in “Game of Thrones,” will take on the role of Prince Phillip in the final two seasons of the royal drama.

