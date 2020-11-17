12 interesting things you may not know about 'The Crown'

Netflix ‘The Crown’ is all about Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix’s “The Crown” first aired in 2016 and has since gained a huge following.

It took weeks to create a replica of Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress.

“The Crown” wasn’t filmed in Buckingham Palace.

Since Netflix’s “The Crown” premiered in 2016, the show has gone on to win a slew of awards and become beloved by Anglophiles, historical drama fans, and casual TV watchers alike.

In honour of the newest season, here are some fun tidbits about “The Crown” that you may not have known:

The real queen is reportedly a fan of the show.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The queen is reportedly ‘intrigued’ by how ‘The Crown’ portrays her.

An unnamed senior royal source told the Daily Express in 2017 that Queen Elizabeth II “really likes” watching “The Crown.”

And in 2018, an unnamed palace insider told In Touch that the Netflix original makes the queen “feel nostalgic” and she’s “intrigued by how the series … portrays her.”

“The Crown” is reportedly one of the most expensive series ever made.

Netflix The first season alone cost hundreds of millions.

According to Money.com,production on the first season of the popular Netflix show reportedly cost $US130 million, making it one of the most expensive series ever made.

Needless to say, if you want to make a show about royalty, you’ll need the budget to pay for fabulous costumes, a talented cast, and lavish filming locations.

The creator of the show had previously worked on royalty-inspired productions.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Royal-related productions are clearly working out for Peter Morgan.

“The Crown” isn’t Peter Morgan‘s first royal production. In fact, Morgan was the writer and producer of the award-winning film “The Queen,” starring Helen Mirren.

He also wrote a play titled “The Audience” about Queen Elizabeth II.

The show originally cast only one American as a British character.

Netflix John Lithgow plays Winston Churchill on ‘The Crown.’

As of 2017, John Lithgow is the only American that portrays a British character on “The Crown.” Lithgow was cast as Winston Churchill.

According to Hollywood Reporter, a lot of time and effort went into creating Churchill’s likeness. Lithgow even put cotton in his nose to mimic the historic figure’s voice.

In real life, the queen never opposed her sister’s potential marriage to Peter Townsend.

Associated Press A photo of the queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret in 1945.

Despite the dramatic events that take place on the show, the queen never forbid her sister, Princess Margaret, from marrying Peter Townsend, a divorcée.

In fact, papers “available in the National Archives since 2004,” according to the BBC, reveal that the queen worked with Sir Anthony Eden, then Prime Minister of the UK, to draft a plan under which Margaret would still keep her title and annual allowance after marrying Townsend – provided she renounce her claim to the throne.

The princess eventually decided not to marry Townsend.

And Prince Philip apparently had no problem kneeling to Queen Elizabeth II.

zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx via AP The queen and Prince Philip married in 1947.

The show might suggest otherwise, but Prince Philip did kneel before his wife in public – and there’s no evidence he ever complained about it.

As a royal himself, he likely knows that kneeling is a sign of respect to the monarch, and no one is above kneeling in front of them – even spouses.

Claire Foy auditioned for the show while she was pregnant.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Claire Foy took home the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2018.

The actress had also just given birth when the series started filming its first season. Foy has been open about breastfeeding on set and adjusting to being a new mum while portraying Queen Elizabeth II.

Not every actor on the show is super interested in the royal family.

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix Tobias Menzies on season three of ‘The Crown.’

Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip on season three, didn’t really care much about the royal family before he scored his role on “The Crown.”

“I wasn’t massively interested in the royals before I took the part,” Menzies told the Radio Times in 2019.

He continued, “I wasn’t someone who read about them or involved myself with them, but I’ve been very intrigued by [Prince Philip’s] life. He’s a pretty interesting bloke. He’s a complex person, with complex stories. I have a lot of regard for him.”

Foy had to wear a corset while filming the first season.

Netflix The actress said the corset helped her avoid slouching.

In 2016, the actress told Vanity Fair: “I’d just had a baby when I started filming, so I had to wear a proper corset because I was about five dress sizes bigger than I normally am.”

Foy said the corset helped her “not slouch” – and her improved posture stayed with her throughout season two, even after she ditched the corset.

Netflix This was no easy feat.

The costumes on “The Crown” are lavish, elaborate, and fit for a real-life royal. The one that took the longest to create was the jaw-dropping wedding gown worn by Foy on the first season.

Costume designer Michele Clapton told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 that creating this dress took weeks of hard labour and several fittings to get right.

Netflix Researchers for the show went on tours.

Although incredibly realistic, none of the scenes in the show were actually filmed in Buckingham Palace.

In order to recreate the ornate interior of the famed palace, researches for the show went on tours there and built sets with the goal of recreating the atmosphere of the palace, as opposed to making accurate replicas.

The corgis on the show love cheese.

Netflix Claire Foy said she’s not a dog person.

The corgis that appear on “The Crown” have been called “odd” by their costar Foy, who has said she’s “not much of a dog person.”

“I really loved them, but they’re just, in general … the corgis are odd,” she told Vanity Fair in 2016. “They love cheese, like cheddar cheese.”

She also said it’s “scary” how they eat nearly an entire block of cheddar cheese each day.

