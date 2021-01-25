'The Crown' star Emma Corrin says she's 'pleased to move on' from playing Princess Diana

Des Willie/Netflix Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana on ‘The Crown.’

The actress who played Princess Diana on “The Crown” told The Guardian she’s pleased to move on.

Emma Corrin said she looks forward to playing roles that don’t involve a “posh English” accent.

“The industry loves to pigeonhole,” Corrin told the publication.

“The Crown” actress Emma Corrin said she’s “pleased to move on” from Princess Diana after playing the late royal in the show’s fourth season.

Speaking to The Guardian, Corrin said she wants the opportunity to play other roles that don’t involve doing a “posh English” accent.

“Though I’m sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for, and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman, and I loved that arc,” Corrin told the publication. “But I’m also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole. The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that’s what I am.”



Olivia Colman also won’t be reprising her role as the Queen in the show’s fifth season. The actress, who played the monarch in the third and fourth season of the show, recently said she was pleased to move on from the role, despite still fearing unemployment.

Speaking about her future outside of the show, Corrin told The Guardian: “I want to do a gritty, independent film, maybe in Scotland or something. I’ll have an outrageous accent, and flowing red hair.”

The actress also responded to the criticism the show has faced, saying that calls for a fictional disclaimer were “inevitable.”



“On some level, I do understand it. These people are alive. There’s bound to be protectiveness. I just think it does a disservice to the appreciation of cinema, television, writing, even the imagination,” she added.

The show has faced criticism from royal experts and royal staff for inaccuracies in its portrayal of the royal family and their relationships.

Princess Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady recently told Insider that the show misrepresented Prince Charles and Diana’s love story.

“I saw the two of them, I saw them dancing at the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral. Everyone was stepping aside and whooping. Charles was the DJ, and Diana in her ballgown. She spun him around so fast, he was laughing out loud,” McGrady told Insider. “You can’t hide that. Don’t say they were never in love, because seeing things like that … they should have portrayed more things like that.”

