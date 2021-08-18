‘The Crown’ shares the first look of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Diana for the Netflix show’s fifth season

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales in season five of Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’ Netflix UK

Netflix shared the first photos of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Diana.

West and Debicki will play the Prince and Princess of Wales in season five of “The Crown.”

Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin most recently played Charles and Diana in the drama series.

Netflix revealed the first look of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in costume as Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales in “The Crown.”

Netflix’s official “The Crown” Twitter account shared the images on Tuesday afternoon with the caption “Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).”

West and Debicki will portray the couple in season five of the historical drama, taking over from Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, who held the roles since seasons three and four, respectively.

In the photos, West is shown with parted hair and is wearing a brown double-breasted suit jacket and striped tie. Meanwhile, Debicki, who was shown reading a letter, sported Diana’s signature short, blonde hairstyle and wore a sleeveless pink satin top.

In an interview with GQ in March, O’Connor, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as Charles, said that he was ready to pass the role on to West.

“Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it’s lovely to come away and go, ‘Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West,'” O’Connor told GQ.

He added: “But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I’d laugh him off. I’d be like, ‘Dom! You’re Dominic West!'”

Debicki said in a statement shared by Netflix in August 2020 that she was a longtime fan of the show.

The actress said: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Imelda Staunton will also join season five as the third actress to play Queen Elizabeth II in the series, replacing Olivia Colman who took over from Claire Foy after seasons one and two.

In July, Netflix revealed the first look of Staunton, who’s known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, in a yellow-and-black pussycat-style shirt with grey, permed hair.

According to Deadline, fans will not see West, Debicki, and Staunton on screen until 2022. Netflix also confirmed in July 2020 that the show would only run for two more seasons, concluding with a sixth season.