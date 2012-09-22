The Crooks Who Stole Jeff Gundlach's Paintings Are In For A Nasty Surprise

Photo: Business Insider

It’s been a pretty crummy week for bond guru and frenemy of the site Jeff Gundlach, who had $10 million worth of goods stolen from his Santa Monica home while he was on vacation.But he may be able to take some solace that the days ahead are likely to be even nastier for the thieves who nicked his impressive modern art collection and Porsche Carrera 4S.



We spoke with Robert K. Wittman, an internationally renowned art theft investigator, and he says the crooks’ options are extremely limited.

There are three things that make an artwork valuable: whether it’s unique (so not a print), where it came from and whether you are licensed to sell it.

Thieves stole a Joseph Cornell…

Photo: Google Images

The thieves lack the second two, Wittman said.”So it’s going to be difficult to make any money. Anytime artwork is stolen — unique, identifiable artwork — it’s an amateurish scheme.”

Even a black market transaction would yield a relative pittance, because of how valuable the art is.

“[The art] is unique. Think about what you’re saying. Someone who’s going to pay 10 cents on the dollar, which is what normally the black market goes for, is someone going to pay $100 million for something they can’t do anything with?”

And a Cy Twombly

Photo: Google Images

As far as the art goes, Wittman envisions two outcomes: the pieces get found, or the thieves realise they won’t be able to do anything with the art without getting caught, and destroy it. That would be Gundlach’s nightmare scenario.The Porsche is even more likely to be recovered, given how identifiable it will be, though the burglars may be able to sell off the parts.

In the meantime, said Wittman, Gundlach is doing exactly the right thing by offering a monster reward.

