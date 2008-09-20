The Critical Question About Paulson's Rescue Plan

The government will spend $500+ billion buying crap assets from the nation’s banks, thus freeing them up to start lending again. Fine. But the key question is what price the government will pay for those assets. This will determine how much (if any) capital the banks need to raise to offset the losses and, thus, what their stocks are currently worth.



Back in the savings and loan debacle, the Resolution Trust Corp assumed control of the thrifts after they had failed. This time around, the whole point is to help the banks survive. So there are three possible scenarios:

The government pays a premium, buying the assets from more than the banks currently say they are worth. This would be great for the banks and their shareholders–and grossly unfair for taxpayers. The banks wouldn’t have to raise new capital, the stocks would rise, and taxpayers would be out a humongous sum to save companies and shareholders who don’t deserve saving. The government buys the assets for what the banks say they are worth–at the current “marks.” The assets are almost certainly worth less than the banks currently claim (which is in part why the stocks kept cratering). Thus, this scenario would also be good for banks and their shareholders, because the banks wouldn’t have to take losses or raise additional capital. It would also hose taxpayers, by making them pay more than they need to. Every bank in the country would likely take this deal, and the demand for asset sales would probably significantly exceed $500 billion. The government buys the assets at a sharp discount–similar to the transaction Merrill Lynch did with Lone Star, in which it sold its toxic CDOs for 22 cents on the dollar (6 cents after including the seller financing). This would allow the banks to save themselves, but only at significant cost to their shareholders. This is the only option that isn’t a complete sop to the banks and the only one that is remotely fair to taxpayers. The drawback of the scenario for banks is that they’ll need to raise new capital to cover the losses they’ll take selling at a discount. This capital could come from third parties, who would now have the opportunity to invest in “good banks.” Alternatively, the government could provide this capital in the form of new equity–either via warrants or preferred stock. This would leave it with an ownership position in many of the country’s banks, which it would later have to dispose of, but this option is still far superior to No. 1 or No. 2.

If the government pursues options 1 or 2, bank stocks will likely rise. If it pursues No. 3, they will likely fall, perhaps severely (for the worst-case scenario, see what happened to Fannie and Freddie). It all depends how much dilution the banks will have to sustain to flush the crap off their balance sheets.

The only scenario that comes close to honouring the premise of capitalism (shareholders accept full risk/reward) is No. 3. Anything else will create more moral hazard and reward banks and shareholders for being reckless and stupid. So let’s hope Paulson and Congress stand tough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.