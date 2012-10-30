One Crew Member Dead, One Missing In HMS Bounty Shipwreck

Photo: Facebook

One of the world’s most famous ships, the HMS Bounty is a victim of Hurricane Sandy.Initially the ship was reported to be “intact and upright” but subsequent reports say it has sunk.



The Bounty departed Connecticut last week and was underway to Florida, making efforts to sidestep the large hurricane moving up from the south.

According to a picture posted from the ship October 25, “Bounty has departed New London CT…Next Port of Call…St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bounty will be sailing due East out to sea before heading South to avoid the brunt of Hurricane Sandy.”

Unfortunately, the ship succumbed to what initial reports are saying were 18-foot-seas, when the Bounty’s Captain ordered everyone aboard to abandon ship.

UPDATE 18:25 EDT: A female crew member has been found dead, according to BNO’s Michael van Poppel.

That leaves one crew member, the captain Robin Walbridge, 63, still missing, with 14 people rescued.

The HMS Bounty is a replica of the original 18th-century ship captained by William Bligh, who had an infamous disagreement with his acting Sailing Master, Fletcher Christian.

The Mutiny on the Bounty became a famous tale, made into a 1962 movie when this replica of the original Bounty was built. The ship caught in Sandy also appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean II.

On Saturday the Bounty posted the following text with a picture of heaving seas to its Facebook page:

“A SHIP IS SAFER AT SEA THAN IN PORT! In the next few posts I will try to quell some fears and help to explain some of the dynamics that are in Bounty’s favour. photo is of Bounty in high seas sailing from Maine to Puerto Riico in 2010

The following picture was posted a few days earlier while the ship was still in Connecticut.

October 25: “US Navy / HMS Bounty Crew in today’s sail!”

