The Credit Profile Of Every US State [Infographic]

The Pew centre for the States has created an infographic showing the evolution of every state’s Standard & Poor’s credit rating from 2001 to 2011.



Unsurprisingly, California comes in at the bottom of the pack, with a lousy credit rating of A-.

Your best bets? Utah, Virginia, North Carolina, and Missouri, all of which have been able to maintain credit ratings of AAA for ’46 years.

Photo: The Pew centre on the States

h/t Ben Domenech

