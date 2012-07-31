The Creator Of 'Minecraft' Reveals That His Game Occupies A Genderless World

Photo: Screenshot / YouTube

Markus Persson, aka “Notch”—the legendary creator of “Minecraft”—has revealed in a recent blog post that all characters in his game occupy a genderless space.Persson writes that despite the main character being named “Steve,” “the Human model is intended to represent a Human Being. Not a male Human Being or a female Human Being, but simply a Human Being.”



A short, yet eloquent and insightful post, Persson concludes with, “also, as a fun side fact, it means every character and animal in Minecraft is homosexual because there’s only one gender to choose from.”

Read Persson’s full post below.

Photo: Screenshot / The Word of Notch

SEE ALSO: Meet Chris “Illusion” Lee: A high school junior and professional StarCraft II player >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.