The Creative Director Of Missoni Wants To Take Indian Fashion Global

According to Angela Missoni, India is a great amalgamation of cultures. And its evolving fashion industry makes it a global fashion destination. The designer hopes to make the sari a global garment.

India is a melting pot of cultures across the globe and the country’s evolving fashion industry is a testimony to it, says well-known Italian designer Angela Missoni, who is smitten with the six-yard wonder and hopes to make the sari a global garment.



“India is so diverse. It’s gorgeous. It’s like paradise. A true example of the perfect amalgamation of the world culture, India has always been a land of inspiration to the designers across the globe,” Missoni, creative director of the Italian fashion house of the same name, told.



L-R: Grazia fashion editor Ekta Rajani, Sabina Chopra, Queenie Singh and Anjana Sharma

Grazia hosted a high tea in Angela’s honour at AER at the Four Seasons in Mumbai.



Angela was in Jaipur as a key speaker at the 14th edition of the International Foundation of Fashion Technology Institute (IFFTI) conference hosted by the Pearl Academy of Fashion (PAF).



She is the creative director of her company’s fashion labels Missoni, Missoni M and Missoni Menswear. By the time she was 18, Angela had already started assisting her mother in conceptualising and creating the brand’s women’s collection.



Her clientele includes noted names from international showbiz like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Judd, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Nicole Richie, Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian and Emilio Pucci.

L-R: Madhu and costume designer Niharika Khan Angela also believes that India has the potential to be a leader in the fashion world given its rich reservoir of textile and crafts, but she wonders why the industry is lagging behind.



Missoni is a six decade-old brand, and Angela credits her parents for thinking out-of-the-box and maintaining the values of the brand through generations.



She hopes young Indian designers, who aim to earn name and fame in the competitive fashion world, tread the same path.

This post originally appeared at Luxpesso.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.