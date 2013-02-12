Take Your Insults To The Next Level With The 'Profanity Generator'

This is Creative Cursing: A Mix ‘n’ Match Profanity Generator by Sarah Royal and Jillian Panarese.



Why We Love It: This unique spiral-bound book comes with two side-by-side flippable booklets and a total of 128 “curse” words. It has all your favourite go-to expletives, plus a bunch of other unexpected words (like “waffle” and “jacket”) that combine to create unexpectedly hilarious profanity.

Perfect as a gag gift or conversation piece, the book has rave reviews on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Whether you’re mad at a friend, neighbour, roommate, or your boss, it’s hard to stay angry after perusing these creative — and amusing — insults that will never leave you without a clever comeback.

Where To Buy: Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Cost: $9.95.

