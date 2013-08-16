The Crazy Stat That Suggests The Red Sox Are Doomed Tonight

Getty Images Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Doug Mirabelli

Today is Ben Affleck’s birthday and that is bad news for the Boston Red Sox, his favourite team.

ESPN pointed out today, that since 1997, the Red Sox are 0-13 on Ben Affleck’s birthday.

So, are the Red Sox cursed by Ben Affleck? Actually, they may be cursed by the movie “Good Will Hunting” which came out in 1997.

Of course, this is all just a wacky coincidence and none of this had anything to do with the Sox losing to the Orioles 5-3 last year on August 15. And it won’t have any impact tonight in Toronto when the Red Sox play the Blue Jays.

But if the Red Sox do lose tonight, it will be fun for non-Red Sox fans to keep speculating.

