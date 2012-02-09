Check Out All The Zany Phones We Found When We Toured Japan's Electronics District

Photo: Jay Yarow/Business Insider

Two years ago we took photos of all the crazy phones in Japan trying to kill the iPhone.On our recent trip back, we decided to do a follow up, and snap photos of the phones in the electronics district of Japan.



What a difference two years makes. Yes, there are still all sorts of crazy, colourful phones in Japan.

But, there’s also been an explosion in Android-based phones. It’s making a big difference.

In 2010, the iPhone dominated the smartphone market in Japan, capturing 72% of the market. In the first half of 2011, it was down to just 18.7% of the market, with Android taking 80% share, according to the MultiMedia Institute Research.

That probably shifted a little bit at the end of the year when Apple released the iPhone 4S, and got on KDDI, the second largest carrier in Japan. It was already on Soft Bank, the third place carrier.

So, what do these Android phones look like? What do the other phones look like?

DISCLOSURE! Rakuten, a dominant e-commerce company in Japan, flew us out to talk about its plans to expand internationally. It paid for planes, trains, and wonderful hotels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.