The Crazy Life Of Tom Perkins, The Man Who Thinks Critics Of The Rich Are Like Nazis

Over the weekend, legendary Valley venture capitalist Tom Perkins caused a firestorm in a letter to the editor to The Wall Street Journal in which he said people who criticised the rich were like Nazis who persecuted the Jews in the 1930s.

The comments caused an outcry in the Valley, with most people condemning them, although one other prominent VC, Tim Draper of Draper Fisher Jurvetson, defended Perkins.

This is far for the first time that the 82-year-old Perkins, often called the “Father of Silicon Valley,” has caused controversy.

His life story is a continuous string of over-the-top-ness, filled with luxury excess, boardroom drama, even a conviction of manslaughter in a French court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.