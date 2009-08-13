The Crazy Healthcare Protests Have Worked

Joe Weisenthal
mob protest lloyddogett devil horns

We’d like to know what Alexis de Tocqueville would’ve said about the healthcare protests, and the ability to sway public opinion by showing up at a townhall and shouting down the speaker.

Apparently it’s an effective tactic.

USA Today: The raucous protests at congressional town-hall-style meetings have succeeded in fueling opposition to proposed health care bills among some Americans, a USA TODAY/Gallup Poll finds — particularly among the independents who tend to be at the centre of political debate

In a survey of 1,000 adults taken Tuesday, 34% say demonstrations at the hometown sessions have made them more sympathetic to the protesters’ views; 21% say they are less sympathetic.

Independents by 2-to-1, 35%-16%, say they are more sympathetic to the protesters now.

Here’s the thing. It’s all about a handful of Democrats who are on the fence with this stuff. Either they want to pass a bill they believe in or they don’t. If otherwise pro-reform Democrats are swayed because of a few polls or some raucus town halls, they’re not really leaders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.