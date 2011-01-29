The Crazy Evolution Of 10 Major Brands' Logos

Alyson Shontell
mcdonald's logo evolution

Photo: lky525 via Flickr

Even when you’re the number one company in the world, you can never relax. Businesses need to market themselves constantly and reinvent themselves every few years. This keeps them fresh and helps them maintain their great stature.We checked out the evolution of some of today’s most prominent brands to see how they’ve revamped over the years.  Some of the original logos aren’t even recognisable.

Coca-Cola

Shell

Starbucks

Apple Inc.

Xerox

Pepsi

Warner Brothers

Ford

Microsoft

Walmart

To create your own awesome logo, check out:

How To Devise A Stellar, Spot-On Logo >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.