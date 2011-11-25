17 Crazy Things People Would Do If They Suddenly Had All The Money In The World

Photo: JMR_Photography
If you had all the money in the world, what would you buy?It all started with that one simple question.
The inquiry spawned a Reddit feed full of desires to buy bees, mass amounts of shampoo and exotic servants.
We’ve found some of the funniest ideas, dreams, and insane plans people have for their imagined fortunes, edited only for clarity.
'I'm saying if you were so rich you could buy anything... anything you want.
For me- It would be a garage full of cars. And it'd put Jay Leno's to shame.'
Meet a Saudi playboy with a car collection worth more than $12 million >
Source: Reddit
'A bee farm. I'm gonna farm some bees and save 1000's in taxes.
After a hive is depleted I'll pay a minimum wage worker to tie all of the bees legs together with strong thread. Attach leach. And walk my goddamn bee swarm all day, every day. Downtown? Bee swarm. In my classes? Bee swarm. The list continues my friends.'
Source: Reddit
'I'd buy all the shampoo in the world, put it in a blimp, and dump it on Topeka, Kansas. Those guys have some gnarly hair.'
Source: Reddit
'Porche 911 Turbo
And a trip to Europe with my dad.'
Check out the brand new Porsche 911 >
Source: Reddit
'Batcave. Obviously not just a shitty cave filled with bats...but a sweet underground fortress filled with all sorts of gadgets and whatnot.'
Source: Reddit
'My dream house. Built from the ground up, with my husband and I working with an architect to make sure that everything we want is implemented down to where the outlets are located.'
Source: Reddit
'A good investment portfolio to ensure I stay rich. Oh wait, you wanted cool answers? I'd buy Ireland. Wait. How rich am I?'
Source: Reddit
'The list is long. But I've always wanted to buy once of those Eurocards that you can ride any train with and just travel around Europe for a few months.
Also, upgrade camera equipment to Nikons finest.
Then just travel. Wouldn't really have to be that rich. This is actually my plan to do in a few years when I'm done with uni and have a job. :)'
Now check out the 10 fastest trains in the world >
Source: Reddit
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.