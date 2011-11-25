17 Crazy Things People Would Do If They Suddenly Had All The Money In The World

Abby Rogers

If you had all the money in the world, what would you buy?It all started with that one simple question.

The inquiry spawned a Reddit feed full of desires to buy bees, mass amounts of shampoo and exotic servants.

We’ve found some of the funniest ideas, dreams, and insane plans people have for their imagined fortunes, edited only for clarity.

Jay Leno would be embarrassed if this guy started buying cars

'I'm saying if you were so rich you could buy anything... anything you want.

For me- It would be a garage full of cars. And it'd put Jay Leno's to shame.'

Maybe money can bring you smiles

'Happiness so that I could prove everyone wrong.'

To some users, parents matter most

'A house for my mum.'

Bee keeping: The investment that keeps on giving

'A bee farm. I'm gonna farm some bees and save 1000's in taxes.

After a hive is depleted I'll pay a minimum wage worker to tie all of the bees legs together with strong thread. Attach leach. And walk my goddamn bee swarm all day, every day. Downtown? Bee swarm. In my classes? Bee swarm. The list continues my friends.'

Someone wants to clean up Kansas

'I'd buy all the shampoo in the world, put it in a blimp, and dump it on Topeka, Kansas. Those guys have some gnarly hair.'

Everyone wants a fancy car

'Porche 911 Turbo

And a trip to Europe with my dad.'

If you're going to buy a penguin, make it fancy

'Penguin butler, complete with little waistcoat'

With that much money, you could buy homes and drugs

Living the life of a superhero can get expensive

'Batcave. Obviously not just a shitty cave filled with bats...but a sweet underground fortress filled with all sorts of gadgets and whatnot.'

One Reddit user proved the American Dream is alive and well

'My dream house. Built from the ground up, with my husband and I working with an architect to make sure that everything we want is implemented down to where the outlets are located.'

One guy wants to follow in Richard Branson's tropical footsteps and buy an island filled with toys

The Force is strong with this one

'A lightsaber. Like a real one, or pay some mad scientist to build it.'

There are so many options. You can buy a portfolio or a country

'A good investment portfolio to ensure I stay rich. Oh wait, you wanted cool answers? I'd buy Ireland. Wait. How rich am I?'

A warm toilet might be a great investment

'Heated toilet seats.'

He's already got his wealthy life planned out

'The list is long. But I've always wanted to buy once of those Eurocards that you can ride any train with and just travel around Europe for a few months.

Also, upgrade camera equipment to Nikons finest.

Then just travel. Wouldn't really have to be that rich. This is actually my plan to do in a few years when I'm done with uni and have a job. :)'

New York's LEGO store would be thrilled

'Legos...... Infinite legos......'

Sorry Zuckerberg, this guy would put you out of business

'Facebook, so i could delete it.'

Just in case these ideas didn't satisfy your wildly rich dreams

