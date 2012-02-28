Sacha Baron Cohen Dumps Kim Jong Il's 'Ashes' On Ryan Seacrest—Here's Today's Buzz





Sacha Baron Cohen dumps Kim Jong Il’s ‘ashes’ on E! red carpet host, Ryan Seacrest. “My mum always told me to pack two jackets for red carpets, always wondered why. Now I know,” Ryan tweeted.)

Oscar parties: Katy Perry rocks blue hair, Sean Young gets arrested, Heidi Klum is single and ready to mingle in a bright yellow mini dress.

Jennifer Lopez’s stylist defends apparent “nip slip”: “The dress fit perfectly to every inch…While the dress did give the illusion of sheer-ness, joke’s on everyone who wishes they saw something!”

While Angelina Jolie was busy flaunting her leg at the Oscars, Jennifer Aniston’s latest film, “Wanderlust,” which co-stars her boyfriend Justin Theroux, bombed at the box office.

Kate Upton tweets while getting ready for the Oscars. You know, because she is so important in the film industry.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively skip the Oscars in favour of a romantic weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lucy Lawless was arrested in New Zealand after having boarded a Shell-owned oil-drilling ship to prevent it from leaving port.

Beyoncé takes baby Blue Ivy to lunch in New York City—hides her with blankets from the paparazzi waiting to get the million dollar shot.

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen‘s red carpet stunt below:



